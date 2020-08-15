The Hall County School District recently announced it will have a hybrid schedule for the first two weeks of school.
The district will return for the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 24 with both in-person and virtual learning.
"This slow, controlled start allows for a time of adjustment as we transition into a year that will differ greatly from those in years past," district leaders said. "Additionally, this plan provides immediate access to students, to assess their current needs and begin addressing them."
For in-person instruction, students doing whose last names begin with the letters A-K will attend school on Monday, Aug. 24, and Wednesday, Aug. 26. Students whose last names begin with the letters L-Z will attend school on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Thursday, Aug. 27. All students will attend on Friday, August 28. Families with last names in two groups should contact their principals immediately to request a common schedule for families.
This hybrid schedule will be repeated the following week, August 31 through September 4, for all students who have selected the in-person instructional model.
"Having the entire student body attend school in person on Fridays will provide students and staff an opportunity to put into practice safety procedures at full capacity and gain an understanding of how the school day will flow throughout the year," district leaders said.
During the two-week hybrid period, students following the in-person instructional model will participate in blended learning on the two days per week they are not scheduled to be in the building. They will access lessons through the district’s digital learning management system (CANVAS).
For students who selected the virtual instructional model, classes will be held daily as initially planned.
Other details include:
- Breakfast and lunch will be sent home daily for students who need meals when they are not scheduled to be in the building.
- Buses will run normal routes daily. Students and families are responsible for remembering days that they are to utilize district transportation to school.
- The district will re-assess after September 4 and plan to confirm September 8 for all in-person students to continue in-person instruction (full capacity) in buildings.
- Virtual courses availability will vary. Based on need, virtual courses may be added — and subsequently started — after the first day of school.
- The K-3 one classroom/one teacher model will have all students attend for each school day for the first 10 days.
- Students who are in self-contained special education classes may attend school every day of the first 10 days.
- Employees’ children can attend all in-person days. The district asks that they email the principal to let them know.
- The deadline for families to select an instructional model has been extended to Monday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.