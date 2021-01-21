Hall County students will resume in-person learning next week.
According to an update from the Hall County School District, in-person learners will attend school from Jan. 25-29.
Superintendent Will Schofield noted that the number of positive COVID cases among staff continues to decrease and the district now has more accurate student numbers. Schofield added they're encouraged by the trends.
"Because we can deliver instruction safely and effectively with current staff numbers, beginning Monday, January 25, the Hall County School District will resume five days of in-person schooling for all students who selected that option," Schofield remarked.
The district will continue to monitor its COVID numbers daily.
