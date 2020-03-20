Hall County has adopted a resolution encouraging adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines related to COVID-19. The Hall County Board of Commissioners approved the resolution during a special called meeting Thursday.
The resolution also encourages citizens to stay home and avoid contact with others for the next 14 days.
"It's important for our citizens to practice social distancing, good hygiene techniques and other guidelines outlined by the CDC and the directives of the President of the United states," said Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins.
The resolution states that after consultation with the leadership of the Northeast Georgia Health System, the community needs to do even more to minimize the effects of COVID-19.
"This action is in the best interest of all Hall County citizens and the healthcare providers that attend to the needs of Hall County citizens," said Higgins.
Hall County community centers, libraries, park pavilions, park restrooms and the Senior Life Center have been closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Parks and library programming have been canceled until further notice, and the Hall County Courthouse has scaled back its operations following a statewide judicial emergency declaration last week.
"Although several facilities have been closed to the public, there is still a multitude of options for citizens to conduct County business online," said Hall County Administrator Jock Connell.
For example, online motor vehicle services, including vehicle registration renewals, the payment of insurance fines, etc. are available via the "Online Payments" button on Hall County's website, www.hallcounty.org That's also where citizens can pay their property tax, renew their business license, and more.
The county's website can also be used to file property tax exemptions, apply for a building permit or print an absentee ballot application, just to name a few.
The homepage of the website includes a "Departments" heading where citizens can find links to individual County departments' contact information in order to contact a department specifically and determine whether or not their Hall County business can be conducted without an in-person visit.
Finally, a number of proactive steps Hall County has taken to date in regards to the coronavirus epidemic, along with a number of other resources on this issue, can be found at ready.hallcounty.org.
