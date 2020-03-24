Hall County Tax Commissioner Darla Eden reminds Hall County residents that they can conduct almost all of their motor vehicle and property tax business from the comfort of home via the internet or U.S. mail.
"Our previous efforts of making services available online are certainly appreciated now as we are encouraged to exercise caution when interacting with others," Eden said. "I recognize the continuity of operations for our residents is important in making sure of your option to avoid our office and be compliant with state laws."
Online motor vehicle services include: renew vehicle registrations, change address, pay insurance fines, cancel or replace registration, Go-Green and get an estimate of TAVT. Also available is lookup vehicle information, title and registration status and prestige plate availability. "Many services traditionally only available in our office are online now www.eservices.drives.ga.gov," Eden said.
Online property tax services include: pay property tax and view nine years history, print receipts, change of address and utilize GIS.
Links to all services are located at www.hallcountytax.org.
While online renewals are preferred, the tag renewal kiosk at Kroger Marketplace is also available for citizens to utilize and can be accessed with a driver's license, registration renewal form, tag number or name/address. Citizens using the kiosk are still encouraged to practice social distancing and other measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control in an effort to stop the spread of germs. More information about these measures can be found at ready.hallcounty.org.
For questions or assistance, our communication center is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 770-531-6950 or text 833-602-8497
- Property email — propertytax@hallcounty.org
- Motor vehicle email — tagoffice@hallcounty.org
