HALLCO Community Credit Union is being rebranded as MyGeorgia Credit Union.
The rebrand comes after HALLCO Community Credit Union and Habersham Federal Credit Union merged last spring.
Leading the rebrand – which includes a newly debuted logo and brand image – are the graphic design and digital marketing teams at Metro Atlanta’s Woodall Creative Group.
Founded in 1971, HALLCO Community Credit Union evolved into a full-service financial institution offering a broad range of banking products and services with branch locations in Gainesville, Oakwood, Flowery Branch and Cleveland. Its 2020 merger with Habersham Federal Credit Union led to further growth and capacity of services, expanding its branch locations to Homer, Clayton and Clarkesville.
MyGeorgia is a not-for-profit organization owned by its members and directed by a voluntary board of directors that establishes and reviews policy. The Directors are credit union members who are elected by the membership and serve without pay.
