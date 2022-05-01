Farmers Insurance agent Keith Harbin has been named to the national insurer’s presidents council. Membership in presidents council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top 1% of exclusive agents and district managers.
The group of agents and district managers was selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their excellence in providing quality customer service, their consistent top-ranked business performance, and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization. As members of the presidents council, Harbin and his fellow council members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as a sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.
“It’s an honor to be named to presidents council,” said Harbin. “I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with Farmers leadership, and working with my fellow agents across the country to help make a positive difference for our customers and organization.”
Harbin is an insurance agent in Hoschton.
