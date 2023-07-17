The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a party at a residence early Sunday morning, July 16, in the 3000 block of Gilleland Extention near Oakwood, according to a press release from the agency.
HCSO deputies and officers from the Gainesville, Oakwood and Flowery Branch Police Departments responded to the incident at approximately 1:20 a.m. Deputies assisted the female victim, 27, who was alert and talking. Hall County Fire Rescue arrived and transported her to the hospital.
