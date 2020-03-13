The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is operating as normal while closely tracking developments related to coronavirus (COVID-19) with local, state and federal officials.
The HCSO is taking extra precautions related to COVID-19 at its premises throughout the county, including:
•On-site visitation with inmates at the Hall County Jail, to include on-property video visitation, is cancelled until further notice. Online video visitation remains available with information at hallcountysheriffsoffice.org.
•Residents are encouraged to limit their visits to HCSO facilities when possible. This includes the agency headquarters, north and south precincts and the Hall County Courthouse. Phone and email contact information for the agency can be found at hallcountysheriffsoffice.org Certain minor incidents can be reported online through Sheriff to Citizen.
•HCSO personnel are following CDC recommendations to stop the spread of germs to include increased facility cleaning efforts and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces.
“The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciate the diligence of our community as we take these precautionary actions,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “We have also taken sufficient measures to ensure the safety of our employees by following the CDC guidelines. Although we are mindful and proactive when it comes to coronavirus, our trained and qualified professionals will answer calls for service without disruption.”
As always, social media should not be used to report an incident or request a deputy for assistance, the HCSO said in a news release.
For non-emergencies, notify Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812. Call 911 for emergencies. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 770-503-3232.
The Hall County Emergency Management Agency continues to closely monitor any new details as it relates to COVID-19, according to the news release.
For additional information, visit READY Hall County.
