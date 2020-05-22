The Hall County Sheriff’s Office's Memorial Day observance is continuing this year with a 24-hour vigil by the Honor Guard and remarks delivered by Sheriff Gerald Couch.
The observance is held annually at Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. This year, the vigil will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery on Falcon Parkway in Flowery Branch.
Holding to the tradition, HCSO Honor Guard sentries will replicate the maneuvers and steps conducted at the Tomb of Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
Plans for this year’s vigil are for sentries to begin marching at 12 a.m. in the new veterans’ section of the cemetery on Monday, May 25. Each honor guard member will march for approximately 45 minutes at a time before formally handing off to the next. In addition to the HCSO, honor guard members with the Gainesville Police Department and Hall County Fire Services are scheduled to participate in the rotation.
Shortly before noon, Sheriff Couch is scheduled to speak, followed by a 21-gun salute. “To the Colors” will also be played as the American flag is raised.
“COVID-19 may have changed some things this year, but it will not stop our men and women from honoring those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces,” Couch said. “We remain committed to the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.”
The schedule for the day includes:
- 12 a.m. — American flag lowered to half-staff, “Taps” played and first sentry posted.
- 11:50 a.m.-12 p.m. — Sheriff Gerald Couch delivers remarks and 21-gun salute
- 12 p.m. — “To the Colors” played and American flag raised
- 12 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 — Final sentry will be relieved
