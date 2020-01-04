Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are trying to identify and locate a man who was the last known person spotted with a missing Flowery Branch teenager.
Investigators obtained surveillance photos showing Jordan Faith Strickland, 15, with the unknown man and a car at the Circle K convenience store at Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 211 in Braselton. The images are from Dec. 26 at approximately 6:45 a.m.
Investigators want to speak with the man and are asking the public for assistance in identifying him.
Strickland was reported missing from her home in Christmas night. At that time, she was last seen at her residence in the Mulberry Preserve/Elizabeth Lane area at approximately 11 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Jordan is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
“While a clothing description is not available, Jordan is believed to be wearing rainbow-colored Vans brand shoes. Jordan may be in an emotionally imbalanced state,” according to an HCSO news release.
Anyone with identifying information on the man, car or Strickland’s whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO investigator Ayers at 470-623-0299.
