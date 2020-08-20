The Hall County Sheriff’s Office recently unveiled a marble memorial in honor of those who died in the line of duty.
The memorial — approximately five-foot tall roughly carved stone — includes the name of fallen officers and their end of watch date, along with the HCSO badge.
The memorial was provided by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemeteries and also includes Matthew 5:9 — “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called children of God.”
While the HCSO has honored its fallen in ceremonies and observances over the decades, the memorial serves as a permanent reminder of their service and sacrifice, the HCSO said in a news release. It was placed for families, agency personnel and the public.
“If you walk through HCSO facilities, you may see tributes to each of these public servants individually,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Until now, there hasn’t been one publicly visible memorial for them all. While I pray this community never has to add another name to it, the stone stands to honor the life and service of each officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget.”
- Deputy William Jefferson Dorsey, end of watch Feb. 26, 1920 — Dorsey was shot and killed while attempting to arrest two men for creating a disturbance at the Gainesville Cotton Mills.
- Sheriff Ferd Bryan, end of watch: May 6, 1950 — Sheriff Bryan suffered a fatal heart attack while struggling with a subject he was attempting to arrest in Flowery Branch.
- Deputy James Timothy White, end of watch: Oct. 3, 2005 — Deputy White succumbed to injuries suffered two days earlier in a traffic accident on Ledan Road while he was responding to a 911 call.
- Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, end of watch: July 8, 2019 — Deputy Dixon was shot and killed while pursuing several burglary/entering auto suspects on foot in Gainesville.
An agency-wide and family ceremony to unveil the memorial earlier this summer was postponed on two occasions because of the threat of severe weather and rising COVID-19 numbers in the community.
“We felt that the unveiling was too important to the department and families to postpone indefinitely,” Couch said. “In thinking outside of the box, we came up with an alternative and safer plan involving our Honor Guard.”
Members of the guard posted colors while the National Anthem played, and they ceremonially unveiled the memorial in a video-only ceremony last week. Families of the fallen, members of the agency and the public can now visit the memorial in smaller groups and view the ceremony on the HCSO Facebook page.
The memorial is located at the HCSO headquarters on Browns Bridge Road.
For more information on the story of each officer, visit the Officer Down Memorial Page.
