Those who have not yet received their flu shot are encouraged to do so as flu activity is already widespread in Georgia and being seen earlier than in recent years, according to a press release from District 2 Public Health.

“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”

