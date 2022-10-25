Those who have not yet received their flu shot are encouraged to do so as flu activity is already widespread in Georgia and being seen earlier than in recent years, according to a press release from District 2 Public Health.
“Every individual over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so now is the time to get a flu shot.”
Flu symptoms and their intensity can vary from person to person, and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick. This includes people 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease, pregnant women, and children younger than 5 years, but especially those younger than 2 years old.
Flu vaccine is widely available at public health departments, doctors’ offices, grocery stores, neighborhood clinics and pharmacies. To find a nearby location go to https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/. Flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as COVID vaccine.
In some cases, healthcare providers may recommend the use of antiviral drugs that fight the flu. Antiviral drugs are prescription medicines and are most effective when taken within 48 hours of symptoms appearing.
There are other measures to help prevent the spread of flu:
•frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water (alcohol based gels are suggested if soap and water are not available)
•cough or sneeze into the crook of the elbow or arm
•avoid touching the face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.
•stay home from school or work if sick (flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work)
•if caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible.
