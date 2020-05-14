As more businesses begin reopening doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local health leaders are encouraging increased precautions to ensure the safety of employers, employees and patrons.
The Northeast Georgia Physicians Group hosted a video discussion on how to safely return to work on Monday, May 11. During that discussion, NGPG Occupational Medicine's Dr. Robin Armenia and physician assistant Luke Lenahan outlined a number of ways to keep both employees and customers safe.
“One of the best ways to protect your customers is by protecting your employees,” said Armenia.
EXTRA PRECAUTIONS
Lenahan urged the need to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment,” said Lenahan. “And since we don’t have a current treatment, prevention is key.”
Both Armenia and Lenahan encouraged implementing a number of precautions as businesses begin reopening.
Lenahan stressed the need for social distancing and physical barriers (partitions) when possible.
“The greater the distance, the safer the distance,” he said.
Lenahan also stressed the need for frequent hand washing or sanitizing, especially if you work at multiple desks, use fax or copy machines, etc.
Some people who become infected with the new virus don't show any symptoms or they're pre-symptomatic, but can still spread the virus to others. Because of that, NGPG recommends everyone wear a mask.
“Masks are meant to protect the people around you from the droplets that you could spread through breathing, talking, coughing, sneezing…” said Lenahan. “And the people that wear masks, they’re helping by preventing that from coming to you.”
The CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering when you're in a public setting, such as when you're at the grocery store or a pharmacy.
(Northeast Georgia Health System has provided instructions on how to make a mask. It can be found at nghs.com/covid-19/community-assistance.)
Lenahan said they've received several questions about whether you should wear gloves. He noted the gloves don't necessarily help stop the spread of the virus and stressed the need for those who wear gloves to sanitize their hands before and after wearing them and cleaning the gloves if wearing for a long period of time.
Lenahan also recommends disinfecting frequently touched surfaces using registered household cleaners. He noted many people are disinfecting desks or doorknobs, but encouraged employers to remember to disinfect other items (bathroom sinks, pens used by customers, etc.).
Armenia also recommended a number of things businesses can do to limit the spread of the virus:
•monitor employees' symptoms, checking for fever prior to each shift
•screening guests and vendors
•reduce face-to-face contact through video conferences
•encourage working from home, when possible
•implementing hand-washing or sanitizing stations and breaks
Armenia noted NGPG clinics are also implementing added safety precautions, limiting the number of seats in waiting rooms and immediately screening patients and encouraging them to sanitize and wear a mask.
“Certainly business is not ‘business as usual’ for us, nor should it be for any business during this time,” she said.
WHEN SHOULD YOU RETURN TO WORK?
For those who develop symptoms, Lenahan encourages staying home from work, self-isolating and contacting a doctor.
Symptoms include: A temperature of 100 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal discomfort and pain, loss of appetite, headaches, dizziness or loss of taste or smell.
If an employee tests positive or suspects they have the virus, Armenia said there are multiple suggestions available for determining when that employee can return to work.
The CDC offers test-based guidance for returning to work, which recommends two negative tests. But some people can show a false negative on the test, or show a positive on the test for six weeks after infection even if they're no longer contagious.
There's also a symptom-based guidance for returning to work, which Armenia said the Department of Public Health is recommending. That guidance suggests an employee not return to work until at least 10 days from the first date of symptoms and 72 hours after being fever-free without fever reducing medication.
