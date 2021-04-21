A public hearing for a drive-thru restaurant is coming up in Braselton.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hear a request April 26 for a conditional use to allow a drive-in restaurant off Old Winder Hwy.
The applicant, Johnson-Knight Development, LLC, is requesting the conditional use for a little over an acre at 2705 and 2709 Old Winder Hwy. Johnson-Knight plans to develop the site for a "plant-based quick service restaurant that will require a drive-thru."
Proposed hours of operation at 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
