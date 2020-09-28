The Braselton Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28, has been cancelled.
Applicants for the sole item on the agenda requested a deferral.
Developers are seeking a rezoning on 39 acres off Jesse Cronic Rd. from manufacturing-distribution to planned unit development.
The proposed project includes a 360-unit multi-family development, a 150-unit senior living facility, a 15,000 sq. ft. day care faciity, a 25,000 sq. ft. medical office facility, an 85,000 sq. ft. self-storage building and a 28,000 sq. ft. business services space.
