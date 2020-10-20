A hearing on a large mixed use project in Braselton was deferred again this week.
The Braselton Planning Commission was set to hold a hearing Monday, Oct. 26, on the rezoning request from Braselton 38, LLC, for approximately 39 acres off Jesse Cronic Rd. The applicant requested a deferral until November.
The property is currently zoned manufacturing-distribution and the requested zoning is for a planned unit development.
A number of uses are planned on the site, including:
•a 360-unit multi-family development
•a 150-unit senior living facility
•a 15,000 sq. ft. daycare facility
•a 25,000 sq. ft. medical office facility
•an 85,000 sq. ft. self-storage building
•28,000 sq. ft. of business service space
