A hearing was tabled this week on a request to allow a large apartment project in the Braselton area.
Rochester & Associates, Inc., is requesting a rezoning of 30.66 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. from agricultural residential to planned residential development. The request was set to be heard by the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 4, but was ultimately tabled at the developers' request. It is set to be heard in June.
Developers plan Braselton Commons, a 350-unit gated apartment project, on the site. Apartments would be split between 13 buildings and would include one, two and three-bedroom residences.
Various amenities are also proposed, including a clubhouse, swimming pool and passive park areas.
“The proposed development will provide additional housing opportunities to major employers in the area, including Northeast Georgia Medical Center (Braselton) only two miles away,” according to the letter of intent.
If approved by the Hall County Board of Commissioners, the project could be complete by 2022.
