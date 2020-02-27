The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has a new interventional cardiologist.
Pranav Kansara, MD, MS, FACC, FSCAI, is now working at both the Gainesville and Braselton locations. Dr. Kansara joins the team of interventional cardiologists and practitioners who provide an extensive assortment of minimally invasive procedures, from transcatheter aortic and mitral valve replacement to percutaneous hemodynamic support for cardiogenic shock.
“Serving as an interventional cardiologist with expertise in structural heart disease management has always been a calling for me,” said Dr. Kansara. “It’s a field that prioritizes clinical research and innovative new technologies to improve patient care, as well as minimally invasive approaches to treat complex valve conditions. Joining The Heart Center of NGMC is something I’m very excited about as I have the chance to connect with and care for patients, as well as work alongside other likeminded physicians and practitioners who are also dedicated to making a real difference in this community.”
Dr. Kansara received his medical degree from Maharaja Sayajirao University in India, and completed his internal medicine residency at The State University of New York at Buffalo. He then went on to finish a fellowship in advanced heart failure and heart transplantation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif. Dr. Kansara also completed cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships at Christiana Care Health System/Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia, Penn., where he proceeded to serve as the Chief Cardiology Fellow. Finally, Dr. Kansara completed his advanced interventional cardiology fellowship in structural and valvular heart disease at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/UCLA.
Prior to joining The Heart Center of NGMC, Dr. Kansara served as the Medical Director of the Structural Heart Disease Program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
Dr. Kansara is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, advanced heart failure, echocardiography and nuclear cardiology.
Learn more about Dr. Kansara or make an appointment by visiting heartngmc.org/kansara or by calling 770-766-3697.
