The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) welcomes a new electrophysiologist to its team of experts. Shalabh Chandra, MD, MPH, will begin seeing patients this week at The Heart Center of NGMC in Gainesville. In addition to extensive training, Dr. Chandra brings years of experience in the diagnosis and management of arrythmias, as well as routine and complex ablations.
“I have always been passionate about the field of electrophysiology and the ongoing advancements and innovations within this subspecialty,” said Dr. Chandra. “I look forward to joining the established and well-known electrophysiology program at The Heart Center of NGMC. I believe my years of experience, combined with the extensive services and resources of this practice, will ensure that we continue improving and growing the electrophysiology care offered to patients throughout the region, especially as the need for this specialty only continues to increase.”
Dr. Chandra received his medical degree from Seth G.S. Medical College, University of Mumbai in India. Shortly after, he went to the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas, where he received his Master of Public Health before completing his internal medicine residency at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. Dr. Chandra also completed his cardiology fellowship at Michigan State University, where he later served as Chief Fellow. He then went to Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan, to complete his clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship before going to the University of Massachusetts Hospitals in Worcester, Massachusetts, to complete a fellowship in advanced clinical cardiac electrophysiology.
For the last eight years, Dr. Chandra has been working as an electrophysiologist in private practice and caring for patients in Massachusetts. In addition to arrythmia diagnosis and management, Dr. Chandra specializes in pacemaker and ICD implantations and ablation of arrhythmias. He also has special interest in mind-body wellness and has been conducting community- and hospital-based workshops for patients and physicians throughout the last 15 years.
Dr. Chandra is board certified in Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology.
To learn more about Dr. Shalabh Chandra or to schedule an appointment, including phone and video care options, visit heartngmc.org/chandra or call 770-685-7435.
