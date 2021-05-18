Do you want to help shape public art across the town?
Braselton is in the process of developing its public art master plan and residents have a chance to submit their input.
The Braselton Town Council recently formed the town's first public art steering committee. Inaugural members include Chris Chrissman, Garol Orr, Sylvia Schurr, Ralph Brooks, Tommy Slappey, Joanie Chrissman, Stephanie Joedecke, Matthew Miller, Susan Bryan and Gayle Kramer.
Area residents who aren't on the steering committee also have a chance to submit input about the plan online at www.BraseltonPublicArt.com.
“The Braselton Public Art Master Plan will help integrate and unite our town together through defining and projecting our values and unique qualities to the immediate region and the world beyond our borders,” town leaders said. “Our plan will create a roadmap for how we begin to activate our many communities to implement and enjoy public art while also celebrating Braselton’s spirit and artistic expressions.”
Those wishing to give input on the master plan have a few options. You can take the “community treasure survey” and let the town know what you consider Braselton’s “treasures.” You can also submit photos or ideas for town leaders.
The town plans to gather information and input through August, then draft the plan in August-October. A community review of the recommendations is planned in October and a presentation of the final public art master plan is set for December.
