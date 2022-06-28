Some of the top professionals in the field of cardiovascular medicine convened in Braselton for what the Georgia Heart Institute aims to make a yearly event.
The institute — founded in the fall of 2021 by Northeast Georgia Health System — hosted its inaugural Georgia Heart and Vascular Symposium at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort Friday and Saturday (June 24-25).
The two-day conference drew over 350 medical professionals, including including cardiologists, heart surgeons, vascular surgeons, nurses and EMS workers.
“The purpose of this two-day conference is really to focus in on all of cardiovascular medicine, making case-based presentations, so everybody is learning and really focusing on what the patient’s experiencing,” said Dr. Habib Samady, president of the Georgia Heart Institute.
The symposium featured approximately 40 speakers, including panelists from Harvard, Yale and Stanford universities.
“The caliber, I’m just blown away by the people that chose to come here,” Samady said.
Among the speakers were Monaco’s Justin Davies, one of the innovators in cardiovascular medicine, Samady said, and Peter Fitzgerald, the director of the Innovation Center at Stanford.
“The message of patient-centric healthcare delivery is really resonating, and obviously, we know some of these people from around the world, so they want to come see what we’re doing right here in Braselton,” Samady said.
Samady pointed out that sessions included stories of cardiac arrest survival, noting a NGHS urologist who shared his experience on Friday.
“It just speaks to our prioritizing what the patients go through,” Samady said.
The Georgia Heart Institute is already planning next year’s conference. Samady said the institute “definitely” looks to make this an annual symposium.
“We’re in the business of education at the Georgia Heart Institute,” he said. “We believe it’s extraordinarily important to educate each other, educate the public, educate our staff, and we want that to permeate amongst all of our healthcare delivery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.