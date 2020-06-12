Households that have not had heating or cooling assistance since November can apply for assistance with their home-cooling bills beginning July 1.
One-time payments up to $400 will be made by check and issued to the home-cooling suppliers for eligible households. Eligibility for the program is based on the income of all household members. All eligible households must be responsible for their home-cooling costs.
All eligible participants can contact Ninth District Opportunity, Inc.'s scheduling system beginning at 12:01 a.m. on July 1 by calling 855-636-3125 or visiting ndo.org/eap. Phone lines or website for scheduling will not be active until the opening date for the program and no appointments will be made by telephone or online until this time. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Appointments will be scheduled until all funds have been exhausted. For more information, visit ndo.org.
"Only households who have not had heating or cooling assistance since November 2019 may apply July 1," organizers said. "Applicants that do not meet the required criteria will be denied. If funds are available, income eligible households may apply on Aug. 3."
