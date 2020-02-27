Jackson County Tax Commissioner Candace Taylor Heaton has announced she will seek re-election.
Heaton has been employed in the tax commissioner’s office since 2008.
"I took office as Tax Commissioner in March 2015, making me the youngest Tax Commissioner in the state of Georgia," she said.
"I am the daughter of the late Jimmy Cronic and Cindy (Kenneth) Edge and a 2004 graduate from Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
"My goal is to continue to provide prompt and efficient service to the citizens of Jackson County. In my time as tax commissioner, we have implemented a new statewide motor vehicle system, extended business hours in both motor vehicle and property tax offices and also created payment agreements with taxpayers so they will not lose their property due to delinquent tax.
"The county is currently 99 percent collected in property taxes for the year 2018 and 95 percent collected for 2019. That means a lot to me, these numbers weigh heavily on keeping our county, schools, municipalities and fire districts funded and running sufficiently.
"I currently reside in Jefferson with my husband Matthew and our 4 children, Macie, Griffin, Brayden and Barrett.
"I thank you for your support and would like to continue working in the county that I love so dearly."
