At just five years old, one Braselton boy has conquered more battles than most people will in their entire lives. His family calls him “Camden the Conqueror.”
They hope the community will come together for a parade this weekend to celebrate Camden’s next milestone: His sixth birthday.
The family plans a birthday parade for Camden on Saturday, Oct. 10, beginning at 10:30 a.m. It will begin at Camden’s orthopedic office at Alliance Prosthetics and Orthotics, 1235 Friendship Rd., Suite 115, Braselton. The parade will travel through the Riverstone Subdivision and follow the arrows to Camden’s house and back out of the neighborhood.
“We ask that people participating tie a ribbon to their car so that everyone knows you're part of the parade,” said Camden’s mom, Lynn Kidd. “…We would love to have anybody who wants to come drive your car, truck, motorcycle or whatever you have to help celebrate his big day.”
CAMDEN THE CONQUEROR
When Kidd was pregnant with Camden, there weren’t any signs that he’d have medical issues.
“Every ultrasound I ever had showed he was a perfectly healthy child,” said Kidd. “The second he was born, I knew something was up…”
Camden was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit and Kidd later learned he had Down Syndrome and a serious heart condition. He was ultimately life-flighted to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.
“Basically, he was born with the outside of his heart, not the valves or the tubes on the inside,” said Kidd.
His white blood count was also extremely high and they later learned he had a form of leukemia.
Camden was given chemotherapy treatments and hooked up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.
“It’s what saved his life, basically,” said Kidd. “It did all the work for his heart and his lungs for him.”
The hospital staff cleaned his blood and gave him transfusions and Camden went on a ventilator to try to help him learn how to breathe.
He was in the NICU for three months before he was sent home with a feeding tube.
At just 7 months old, Camden underwent open heart surgery. The doctor built the valves and chambers for his heart.
Camden was sent home and now visits a cardiologist each year. With the exception of a slight murmur, the surgery appears to have been a success.
Around his second birthday, doctors again found leukemia cells in Camden’s blood. He was admitted into the hospital on his second birthday to start chemo for acute myeloid leukemia and spent all the major holidays in the hospital that year.
“He’s overcome what I think no one else could ever do,” said Kidd.
Since then, Camden has been learning to do the life skills he didn’t get to learn through experience. He had to use a walker to learn to walk. He’s still non-verbal and communicates mostly through sign language and a speech tablet.
“He didn’t get the normal experience that kids get at that age to learn how to communicate,” said Kidd. “…He’s learning all of these skills that kids would have learned at 2 and 3 years old. He’s having to learn them now at 6.”
CELEBRATING CAMDEN
This is the first year that Camden hasn’t had to go to the hospital.
“This is our celebratory (birthday),” said Kidd.
But given COVID restrictions and Camden’s compromised immune system, he can’t celebrate his birthday with friends and family. Camden is the youngest child in the family.
“He has a 22-year-old sister named Morgan Keith, who is engaged to Byron Moon. He has a 21-year-old brother, Nelson Keith, and a 19-year-old brother, Brandon Keith. He is loved and treasured by his family. Momma (Lynn Kidd) Dada (Drew Martin), grandmas Glorettia Kidd and Diane Alaraj, and a slew of aunts, uncles and cousins. They all call him Camden the Conqueror because of all he has overcome,” said Kidd.
Kidd said the family wants to do a big parade to celebrate his birthday.
She stressed that the family doesn’t want money or presents. But they encourage people to make a donation to the CURE Foundation or to Egleston Cape Day.
“We’re not asking for any money. We’re not asking for any presents,” she said. “…our main goal is we want to have him excited for his parade and know how much he’s loved and how many lives he’s touched.”
