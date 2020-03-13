Top information from today's CDC update about Coronavirus:
• The U.S. is only in the early stages of the Coronavirus outbreak.
• 1,215 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19
• 36 COVID-19 related deaths
• 42 states and the District of Columbia
• As the outbreak continues, at some point, widespread transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the United States is expected occur.
• Available modeling data indicate that short- to medium-length closures early in the outbreak will not impact the spread of COVID-19 or health care measures (e.g., hospitalizations). There may be some impact of much longer closures (8 or more weeks) further into the outbreak when there is more community spread.
• This is the first pandemic known to be caused by the emergence of a new coronavirus.
• The immediate risk of being exposed to this virus is still low for most Americans, but as the outbreak expands, that risk will increase. Cases of COVID-19 and instances of community spread are being reported in a growing number of states.
