A 121-year-old home in Braselton will continue to stand, albeit in a different location.
The Braselton Town Council voted 5-0 Monday (Oct. 11) to move the historic home, located at 9681 Davis St., to a connecting parcel. The homeowner, Lexes Homes, has donated the structure to the town.
The owner of the connecting parcel, Matt Ruppel of Atlanta Development Group, plans to restore the home, which is listed a contributing building to Braselton’s historic district. The cost of the move has not yet been determined, but Lexes will contribute $20,000 to the moving costs.
Lexes asked that the home be moved within six months of the council vote. Councilwoman Becky Richardson, who made the motion to approve the move, stipulated that the relocation would occur within six months from the date the home is vacated and utilities are disconnected.
Last month, Lexes Homes requested to demolish the structure and maintain the remaining lot as a green space. But the council opted to postpone its decision for a month to consider options to perhaps preserve the structure, one that pre-dates paved roads in Braselton.
An initial issue with moving the house — especially if transported across Hwy. 53 — involved how much of the original structure could be relocated. But since the planned relocation will only transport the home a short distance, much of the structure can be moved, according to town manager Jennifer Scott.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved its five-year capital improvement elements and short-term work program. Since the town collects impact fees, an update is required every five years by state law. The short-term work program is also required for grant applications. The five-year plan proposes $32.22 million to water and sewer projects, just under $10.92 million to public buildings and just over $10 million to highways and thorough fares. It also allots just under $2.68 million to green space and recreation.
•approved an alcoholic beverage license for Mike Martin, who is opening Flourish Tap Room on the second floor of the 1904 building in downtown Braselton.
•approved a Georgia Trails Grant Resolution in which the town will apply for grant funding to rebuild Braselton’s riverwalk following the Mulberry River bank stabilization project.
•approved a revision of insurance license business fees (from $50 to $75 a year).
•approved the town’s solid waste management plan resolution.
•approved EMI as its engineer for the town’s federally- and state-funded water and sewer system expansion and improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.