A historic cemetery site brought up last week at a Hoschton City Council meeting has over 50 gravesites, most of which are unmarked, according to an official.
Jennifer Landers, community director of Kolter’s Cresswind community in Hoschton, said most of the gravesites were discovered around four years ago during a study of land designated for Phase 4 of Cresswind using ground-penetrating radar.
The cemetery was mentioned during the recent council meeting when resident Ross Billingsley, who lives in Cresswind, spoke to the council about historical sites on the property and Kolter’s plans to protect the cemetery site.
Billingsley added that the cemetery area is potentially a slave gravesite, saying the cemetery is situated on land that was possibly an antebellum plantation.
The cemetery is located south of existing Kolter development on the property and the majority of the gravesites do not have markers. Some gravesites are marked with stones but bear no information about the history of the graves.
“We do not have any identification markers to know the specific history of the graves,” Landers said.
Landers said Kolter is happy to work with historical groups to learn more about a cemetery site.
“If the historic society would like to work with us on the cemetery to understand the burials, they’re more than welcome, and we’re happy to work with them,” she said.
The original property owner told Kolter that there were some graves on site, according to Landers, but further investigation by Kolter with use of ground-penetrating radar revealed that number to be over 50.
“I think they had thought there was about a handful of graves, and there are over 50 graves that are on the site,” Landers said.
Kolter added a buffer around the cemetery area and immediately placed it on all maps and site plans “to ensure everybody knew that it was to be preserved,” according to Landers.
“And then now that we’ve started to work the development near the cemetery, not quite at the cemetery, we are planning to go ahead and fence that area to ensure that it’s preserved,” Landers said.
The cemetery will be accessible from a street adjacent to the site.
Landers said Kolter wants to “be good neighbors” and protect the history of the property.
“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we need to and go above and beyond to preserve these sites,” she said.
Billingsley, during last week’s council meeting, also mentioned the potential discovery of two homesites that were the original Hosch plantation sites. The Hosch family founded Hoschton in 1881.
Landers, however, said Kolter was not aware of any such historical sites that were uncovered.
