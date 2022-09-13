Historic house

According to city officials, this historic structure on Peachtree Rd. in Hoschton is set to be demolished by the property owner. It served as the city's first post office and a nurses quarters for the adjacent hospital building. 

 Photo by Ben Munnro

Hoschton is losing one of its most historic structures. 

A house along Peachtree Rd. that served as the city’s first post office and the nurses quarters for the Hillcrest-Allen Clinic and Hospital was scheduled to be demolished on Tuesday (Sept. 13) by the property owner, according to Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison.

