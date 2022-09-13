Hoschton is losing one of its most historic structures.
A house along Peachtree Rd. that served as the city’s first post office and the nurses quarters for the Hillcrest-Allen Clinic and Hospital was scheduled to be demolished on Tuesday (Sept. 13) by the property owner, according to Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison.
Kidd-Harrison made the announcement during the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) Monday (Sept. 12) meeting. She said the structure is dilapidated and the property owner filed a permit to demolish it.
DDA member Marsha Hunter expressed concern with the city losing such a historic structure. According to Hunter, it was the only remaining building in town constructed by the Hosch family, which founded the city.
“I’m sorry to see that it’s something that’s not valuable enough to the city of Hoschton,” she said. “It is part of its history.”
According to Kidd-Harrison, the property owner said city officials are welcome to take any materials from the structure. DDA members expressed interest in saving the stone from the site and repurposing it.
In other business from Monday’s meeting, the DDA:
•heard from chairman Sri Kumar that the DDA, in conjunction with the city, has applied for a beautification grant for Hwy. 53 through the Georgia Department of Transportation. The grant, if awarded, would be worth $600,000-$700,000 and be used for pre-engineering for a multi-use pedestrian path running from West Jackson Rd. to Peachtree Rd.
•heard that the DDA’s revived farmers market drew 20 vendors and 100 patrons Saturday (Sept. 10) despite rainy weather.
•discussed the DDA’s December “Jingle Mingle,” which will include a Christmas village, a larger Christmas tree and carriage rides around the city square.
