Two spots on Hoschton’s City Square will become canvases for historic illustrations if a downtown development authority (DDA) initiative comes to fruition.
The DDA is considering murals on the northern and southern sides of the downtown square. One mural would appear on the outer brick wall of city hall at the north end. The other would appear on the exterior brick wall of the restaurant, Sliced, on the southern end.
According to City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison, design work is still preliminary, but she said the DDA hopes to make a recommendation to the city council “pretty quickly.” Plans will require council approval “because it’s such a permanent project,” Kidd-Harrison said.
During the DDA’s most recent meeting, a board member mentioned having contacted the University of Georgia for design work.
“They use students to do their artwork, and their stuff is remarkable,” DDA Marsha Hunter said in February.
Two design possibilities were mentioned. One is a mural of the original Hoschton post office (a building torn down in 2022). The other is a mural of the original brick building on the south end of City Square.
