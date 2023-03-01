IMG_6397.JPG

Two spots on Hoschton’s City Square will become canvases for historic illustrations if a downtown development authority (DDA) initiative comes to fruition.

The DDA is considering murals on the northern and southern sides of the downtown square. One mural would appear on the outer brick wall of city hall at the north end. The other would appear on the exterior brick wall of the restaurant, Sliced, on the southern end.

