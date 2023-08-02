The Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) hopes a porch and stage will be a reality at the city’s historic Darby Building.
The group is in discussions with Four Brothers, a cocktail lounge now leasing the Hoschton Depot, to create a space at the Darby Building for festival performances since the business will use the depot porch area.
Local contractors working with Four Brothers attended the HPC’s Thursday (July 27) meeting. Four Brothers proposes to build a porch-stage in front of the building at no cost to the HPC.
HPC members suggested constructing a covered porch in front of the building to stay true to the structure’s historical roots and then a stage off to the side.
Meanwhile, the HPC has completed repainting the building except for its trim.
In other business, the HPC:
•recently visited a historic corn crib the committee will place along the trail portion of Hoschton’s planned Mulberry St. park. The committee reported that the corn crib structure is in good shape.
•continues to plan for the city’s time capsule, which will be dedicated during the new city hall’s Aug. 11 dedication. Organizers plan to fill the time capsule with photographs and artifacts representative of life in Hoschton in the early 2020s. The capsule will be filled by the December Jingle Mingle and stored in the new city hall complex. It will be opened in 2081 when the city turns 200.
•viewed an old map of Hoschton’s historical locations provided by committee member Carol Tanner. Tanner said the map is at least 15 years old, with several listed sites no longer existing.
The group suggested taking a walking tour of the existing sites and hopes to protect them eventually.
