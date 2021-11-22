The past will again come alive in Braselton, offering local history lovers another reason to flock to the town’s green.
Braselton hosted a Medieval faire last month and will continue with its historically-themed festivals with a Renaissance fair this weekend (Nov. 27-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.). A larger-scale Medieval faire is already in the works for October 2022.
Spearheading this line of period-specific festivals is recently-hired Braselton Civic Center director Sloane Meyer, a self-described history enthusiast.
“I am a history geek in the biggest way and I love costumes, I love fairs, festivals that kind of thing, and there are a lot of people that are interested in all of those things,” Meyer said.
Meyer said the popular Renaissance Faire in Atlanta is an “amazing event” but wanted to offer a closer, more economical option for local history enthusiasts. She saw that Braselton hosted many well-attended festivals throughout the year but hadn’t yet offered a festival that filled this historical niche.
“It was just a genre that had not been tapped, and when they hired me they tapped it,” she said. “So, it’s just me getting my geek on and putting on a festival that I would want to attend in an area that I can get to in a budget I can afford.”
Meyer said the Renaissance fair will offer more vendors and food trucks than last month’s Medieval fair at the request of festival goers last month.
“That was a positive result that people wanted more,” Meyer said. “So, we’re giving it to them this time.”
As she did in October for the Medieval faire, Meyer will employ the services of Athens-based history troupe, History Now, for this weekend’s Renaissance faire.
Re-enactors from the group will hold a live presentation of the De Soto Expedition of 1540 and the Bartram’s Travels of the 1770s for festival goers while offering day-long tent demonstrations representative of the time period. The De Soto presentation is set for 1 p.m. on both days, followed by the Bartram presentation at 3 p.m.
While Meyer plans to hold just one history-themed festival next year, another Medieval faire, she said the scope will be much larger than this year’s Medieval faire. The town’s civic center will be available then, which will help expand the size of the event. Meyer said evening Shakespeare performances and even a Dungeons and Dragons space are planned additions for next year’s event.
As for this week’s Renaissance fair, Meyer pointed out that while it will fall on the heels of Thanksgiving, she hopes the event will appeal to families hosting out-of-town guests.
“I’m hoping those out-of-town people will be here visiting and need something to do,” she said.
Meyer also noted that the festival is free, except for the food and merchant vendors.
“Just come and enjoy and don’t worry about spending money,” Meyer said, “or spend money and do some Christmas shopping.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.