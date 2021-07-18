Rapper Lil Durk’s Braselton home in Chateau Elan Estates was the target of an attempted home invasion recently, according multiple reports.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said several suspects entered the home at the 2300 block of Northern Oak Dr. on July 11 at around 5:15 p.m., which led to a shootout.
Lil Durk — whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks — was with his girlfriend, India Cox, during the incident.
Neither Banks or Cox were injured, according to reports. It’s not yet clear if Banks, 28, was involved in the gun fight.
The GBI is investigating the case.
Banks, along with late rapper King Von, was accused of involvement in a shooting outside The Varsity in Atlanta in February 2019. Banks, who faces multiple charges from that incident, turned himself in May 2019 and was released on $250,000 bond.
Banks’ 2020 album, The Voice of the Heroes, released jointly with Lil Baby, topped the Billboard 200 chart.
