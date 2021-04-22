The Hoschton City Council abolished the town's planning commission during its April 19 meeting.
In a time of unprecedented growth, which includes a record-breaking 115 building permits issued by the city of Hoshcton since January, processing annexation, rezoning and variances applications has become cumbersome and unnecessary, according to city officials.
By eliminating the planning commission, the city hopes to streamline the zoning process by having them go directly to the council for action.
City officials say the move will also provide monetary savings for property owners and development applicants while lessening the burden of preparing agendas, attending meetings and other public meeting requirements on its staff.
This move, initiated by Mayor Shannon Sell, necessitated amendments to the city’s Zoning Ordinance, Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance and Code of Ordinances.
The planning board didn't have the authority to make a final decision; that authority has always resided with the council.
The updates designate inspection authority to the city engineer, zoning administrator and land development inspector for things such as erosion control, stormwater facilities, tree protections and paving.
