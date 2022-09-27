Hoschton adds captain to police department
The Hoschton Police Department now has two full-time officers with Steven Bradberry joining the force as a captain last week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Hoschton adds captain to police department
The Hoschton Police Department now has two full-time officers with Steven Bradberry joining the force as a captain last week.
He will work under Hoschton Police Chief Brad Hill, who has been the department’s lone full-time officer since the police force was reinstated by the city in August of 2021.
Bradberry is a 17-year veteran of law enforcement, beginning his career in 2005 with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
He began working in the jail before attending the Northeast Georgia Police Academy in 2007 and was assigned a patrol job after graduating. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and then to sergeant the same year. Since then, he held the position of sergeant over the patrol division, overseeing daily operations and the performance of deputies.
Bradberry said he is “excited to begin this new journey of serving the citizens of Hoschton and help contribute to a peaceful and thriving community,” according to a statement released by the city.
Bradberry is a resident of Jackson County, residing in Jefferson with his wife and four children.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.