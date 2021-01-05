The City of Hoschton recently released its 2021 meeting calendar.
The town's planning commission will meet on the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. The Hoschton City Council will meet on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Dates include:
- Hoschton City Council (at 5:30 p.m.) — Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20, Jan. 17, 2022.
- Hoschton Planning Commission (at 7 p.m.) — Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 27.
