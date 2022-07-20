The City of Hoschton has announced multiple public hearings for Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the city’s depot building at 4272 Railroad Ave.
The following items will be presented:
•rezoning request from George Flanigan, applicant and property owner, for 2.37 acres on Henry St. from single-family urban residential district, conditional, to multiple family residential district for 24 fee simple townhomes or townhouse-style residential condominiums.
•rezoning request from SSC, Inc., applicant, and RJF Realty LLC, property owner, from neighborhood business district to general commercial highway oriented district for 1.06 acres on Hwy. 53 and West Jackson Rd. for a satellite ground station. The applicant and property owner also seek a conditional use permit for telecommunications equipment (satellite ground station) in a general commercial highway oriented district.
•zoning conditions modification request from Winpeacock, LLC, by Sri Kumar, applicant and property owner, for 11.549 acres on Industrial Blvd., Hwy. 53 and White St. for a mixed-use planned development.
The applications are on file in Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Square, Hoschton, and are available for review during regular business hours. For more information, call 706-654-3034.
