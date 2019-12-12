Hoschton adopted its FY2020 budget and decided on a waste disposal company at its meeting on Dec. 9, but both were contentious and required Mayor Theresa Kenerly to break a tie vote for the items to pass.
The town adopted a $1.4 million general fund budget for FY2020 after council member Hope Weeks made a motion to adopt the budget, but with several proposed items eliminated.
The motion carried 3-2 after Kenerly broke a council tie. Weeks and councilman Jim Cleveland voted in favor of the budget while council members Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter voted against it.
Why the budget was cut: Weeks said that the cuts were designed to cover any shortfall if the town's growth faded next year.
"If some crazy thing happens, we would still be OK," she said of her budget proposal.
Weeks' motion removed creating a public works director position, a part-time receptionist, one-half year city clerk, a bike-hike trail, an open space plan for city hall, and a digital billboard. The five items cut $165,300 from the budget, she said.
Timing questioned: But Ledbetter said he didn't get the proposed changes until 11 a.m. that morning.
"I drive for a living, I can't read emails on my route," he said. "To make a decision on something this big that I've seen, I've not opened the email yet, is something I won't vote on."
Kenerly said the email was just about items being cut out, suggesting it wasn't a major change.
But Ledbetter was unmoved.
"Every email we get is last-minute," he said. "And I can't make decisions on stuff I can't read."
He also said the lack of public input at the previous Dec. 5 meeting left him unable to answer questions about the budget he had received from the public.
"I don't see why we need to pass this when we could have a special session now that we have the information and can go over it and answer the questions," he said.
Waste company hired: The council also voted 3-2 to hire Waste Pro as the town's waste disposal company for the next three years, with Kenerly again casting the tie-breaking vote.
Ledbetter was also upset that the council only got the final draft of the Waste Pro contract at 5 p.m. just before the council meeting.
"I can't vote on stuff that I don't have enough time to look at," he said.
The town had been using a temporary company for much of 2019 after it ended its contract with another firm. There had been criticism from some in the pubic that the council has been too slow in finding a long-term company.
The council held a meeting in November where it ranked four proposals in a "blind evaluation" where council members didn't know the names of the companies being considered.
Council member Weeks made the motion Dec. 9 to approve the contract with Waste Pro.
"I hate getting things this late, but I don't want to hold this up because I know this has been an inconvenience for everybody," she said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the council approved:
• Phase 1 final plat for the Cresswind development.
• reappointing Justin Kilgore as public development director.
• a meeting schedule for 2020 with the time to change to 6:30 p.m. for city council meetings.
• a routine update to its audit standards.
• an update to its language access plan as required by the department of community affairs.
