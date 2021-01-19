The Hoschton City Council approved an ordinance to increase compensation for council members and the mayor at its meeting Jan. 18. In addition to the pay hikes, council members and the mayor will also eligible for city insurance and retirement benefits.
The pay hikes will take effect February 2022.
The vote calls for the mayor to be paid $1,000 per month and council members $500 per month. The mayor and council currently get $25 per meeting per month with a cap of $75 per month.
Mayor Shannon Sell said Dec. 21 that the reason for the pay hike is that serving on the council shouldn't be a financial burden to people.
This large pay raise was initiated in hopes of also encouraging smart, hard-working individuals to serve on council as the city braces for unprecedented residential growth over the next decade.
OTHER ACTION
Other items approved by the council:
● approved the final plat of the second phase (2A) of the Twin Lakes project. Twin Lakes is selling homes much faster than anticipated, causing some issues to arise between the council, planning administration and the developers.
● conducted a swearing-in of Magistrate Judge Benjamin Green to serve as the city's municipal court judge. The arrangement was created between the city and county government so the town can have legal enforcement of city codes.
● named councilman Adam Ledbetter to continue serving as mayor pro tempore for 2021.
● approved the purchase of several pieces of equipment in the 2021 budget. The city will acquire a brush cutter attachment to its BobCat excavator, which will help city staff remove the brush and grass on the side of roadways and streets that cannot be reached using the conventional mower.
● approved the purchase of a jetter machine to help clear clogged sewer lines, which eliminates the need for the city to hire costly outside contractors.
● approved a 3% qualifying fee for elected officials for the 2021 election.
