The Hoschton City Council green-lighted several rezoning and variance applications April 19, allowing several residential development to move forward.
The rezoning of over 20 acres fronting the northwest side of Peachtree Road from low-density to moderate-density residential was approved, allowing for a 55-lot subdivision of detached residential homes.
The homes will be in the range of 1,700 to 2,600 square feet on a minimum lot size of ¼ acre. The subdivision will include a small park site and golf cart path to eventually connect the Twin Lakes development to Hoschton’s downtown.
In addition, the council approved two plats in Twin Lakes. First, the final plat for Phase 2 of Cresswind was approved. It will consist of 157 lots on 86.99 acres.
Second, a preliminary plat for Twin Lakes Phase 7 was approved. It will be a mix of 66 townhouse lots on 8.57 acres and three commercial tracts on 3.42 acres
The approved preliminary plat is expected to expand the city’s economic base with additional retail, restaurant and related commercial space.
The council also approved an 18-unit multi-family townhouse development on Railroad Avenue fronting E. Broad Street and Hwy. 53. The council’s approval comes after the application was tabled in March and February.
The applicant, Shea & Company, Inc., also applied for two corresponding variances for the project.
In other business, the council:
● heard that engineers and city staff working on the sanitary sewer construction project at Panther Court have concerns over rock found during excavation in low-lying areas near streams. Engineers propose the city consider placing advance borings at strategic locations in the project sites prior to completing the bid documents. The cost of placing borings is estimated to total around $12,000, according to project engineers.
● learned that the 23 property owners on Panther Court from whom the city seeks easement rights to construct the sewer should expect statements of estimated values and donation forms, which ask permission to allow workers to access their properties. The methodology used for compensating property owners for easement rights considers square footage of easement and property values.
● approved repealing “Signs” of the city’s Code of Ordinances and adopted a “Signs and Advertising Devices” ordinance in efforts to make the sign code more business friendly. Changes include deletion of lighting provisions, such as the use of laser or strobe lights, allowing animated signs and allowing signs on fences.
● heard that due to high demand, the city is reviewing the processes and requirements for reactivating a city police department. The city hopes to have the department operational by early fall.
