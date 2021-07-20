In a 4-1 vote, the Hoschton City Council voted July 19 to approve rezoning for a townhome community along Hwy. 53, but denied a proposed convenience store with a fast-food restaurant and drive-thru in a narrower 3-2 vote.
The conditional approval of the townhome community will rezone 4.87 acres from single-family to multiple-family. The entrance will be located off West Jackson Street.
The project will have seven buildings with 41 units. Each unit will have a garage, driveway and concrete patio. Other site amenities will include additional parking, a mail kiosk, a waste management area and a walking path leading to a playground area.
The approval is subject to 10 conditions, including dimensional and exterior material finish requirements, an enclosed stormwater management pond, improvements to West Jackson Street to provide curb and gutter, sidewalks and a turning lane into the development.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• heard about changes being made to the city’s charter. Most notably, a stronger city manager system has been initiated and will proceed with the appointment of city administrator Gary Fesperman to serve as interim city manager. The updated charter is available for review on the city’s website.
• heard citizen input, which included concerns over high water bills, speeding on West Jefferson Street and safety issues at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Hwy. 53.
ACTION
In action items at a its July 19 meeting, the council approved:
• bids for the demolition of home, clean-up and clearing of land at 153 Mulberry St., which will start later this week.
• bids for engineering projects, including repaving of West Jefferson Street, construction of the north main water storage tank, main sewer line outfall repair and industrial sewer improvement.
• the purchase of a Kawasaki Mule for $13,742 from Northeast Georgia Motorsports.
