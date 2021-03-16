The City of Hoschton’s application to reduce minimum building setbacks for the property currently occupied by city hall was approved during its council meeting March 15.
The zoning changes were requested by the city as it plans to begin in additional development on the city square. The city also intended to make buildings on site legal that are not compliant with its zoning rules.
This variance approval will reduce building setbacks from 15 feet on the front, 12 feet on the side and 15 feet in the rear to zero for property on the square fronting the east side of White Street and the south side of Bell Avenue.
The city plans to build a new city hall and multi-use facility on the city square next to the existing city hall.
The multi-use facility will consist of three distinct and separate storefronts with 10-foot ceilings designed to blend with Hoschton’s signature 1880’s appearance.
Mayor Shannon Sell’s wish list for the new city hall includes a conference room, commercial kitchen, breakroom area, a front desk and lobby, public works storage area and separate rooms for records, finances and permits.
In other business, the council
• approved ordinance repealing Chapter 43 “Signs” of the Code of Ordinances and adopting new Chapter 43 “Signs and Advertising Devices” to repeal conflicting ordinances. This change was initiated with intentions of reducing traffic and pedestrian hazards and protecting property values by minimizing the possible adverse and visual blight caused by signs.
• discussed acquiring new accounting software to improve its water billing process and allow for hassle-free online payments.
• approved the city’s health insurance renewal, providing improved health insurance for city employees.
• approved a 2020 budget amendment.
• tabled a vote on rezoning property fronting north of E. Broad Street and east of Hwy. 53 for townhomes.
• denied a final plat for phase two of the Cresswind development due to an incomplete street top coat.
