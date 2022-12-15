The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said a package thief has been arrested following reports of multiple items being stolen from front porches of Hoschton-area homes.
The JCSO, which announced the arrest Thursday (Dec. 15) afternoon via Facebook, has not yet released the name of the suspect.
"Suspect has been identified and arrested! More information to come!," the post said.
According to an earlier Facebook post from the JCSO, it had received multiple reports over the past week of packages being stolen from porches in Heritage Point subdivision off of Hwy. 124, South Hampton subdivision off of Hwy. 332 and on Bill Watkins Rd.
Video surveillance of these thefts showed a white male with long hair possibly driving a dark-colored Hyundai Sante Fe.
