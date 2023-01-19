The City of Hoschton will receive over half a million federal dollars for a multi-use path project, contingent on the city matching 20% of the grant.
The path would run from the city’s border with Braselton to the Twin Lakes subdivision on the southern end of town.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) notified Hoschton officials of the award Thursday (Jan. 19). The city will receive $576,000. Its required matching amount is $144,000.
“Currently, your award for multi-use paths (that) would be constructed from the Braselton town limit through downtown Hoschton to Twin Lakes Boulevard is conditionally approved under the condition that the local match is met,” an email from the DOT read.
The city must confirm the agreement by Jan. 31.
Hoschton leaders have sought multi-use paths through town to allow for alternate transportation options through the city — mainly golf carts — to help reduce the traffic volume on Hwy. 53.
