Hoschton-based business, Atlanta Compressor, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Inc’s Best Places to Work celebrates a workplace where team members willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for their company and have low turnover rates.
"We're honored to receive this recognition from Inc. Magazine for the incredible team and culture we've built at Atlanta Compressor," said Morty Hodge, CEO and founder of Atlanta Compressor. "Our purpose is to provide peace of mind, which also applies to our team members. It is our leadership’s responsibility to inspire personal growth in our team, a job we take very seriously. We want all our team members to become the best versions of themselves. Our culture makes Atlanta Compressor a unique place to work and build your career. As we grow and continue to expand our impact on the compressed air industry, we will continue providing a best-in-class workplace that genuinely cares for and attracts top talent."
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year who best represented dedication to "redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic," according to Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. Atlanta Compressor’s benefits were reviewed to determine the overall score and ranking.
For more information on Atlanta Compressor, visit www.atlantaaircompressor.com.
