Hoschton will soon implement a stormwater fee system in the city to help cover the costs of its runoff.
The Hoschton City Council approved paying its engineering services firm, EMI, $14,000 to begin the process during its June 15 meeting.
The council also began a process to impose impact fees during its meeting by appointing an impact fee advisory committee. Mayor Shannon Sell appointed the following to the committee: Ray Vaughn, Tracy Jordan, Scott Boling, Tammy Sweat, Tony Adams, Ken Gary, Mary Adams, Joe Vogt, Tammy Ranus, Tracy Carden and Sri Kumar.
Earlier in June, the council issued a 90-day moratorium on most new building permits to develop impact fees to be levied on new construction. The city doesn't levy a property tax and is looking for funds to help pay for capital improvements.
A plan for city capital improvements will be part of the town's comprehensive plan and is currently under development, city planner Jerry Weitz said.
Weitz said the moratorium would be an "inconvenience" for some city property owners, but that he thought the city could develop the impact fee system within the 90 days allotted. He said it usually takes longer to do the process, but planned to get it done in three months.
There are a few exceptions to the moratorium, including some homes previously allowed by the city in the Twin Lakes development.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business June 15, the Hoschton council approved:
• a plan to have the city's engineering firm do a RFP for hydro-geologist services. The city wants to develop more water wells to supply the city's water system so it won't have to buy as much water from other sources.
• a bid of $16,500 from AKA Tree Services to remove around 80 trees from the rights of way in the Village of Hoschton.
• a plan to lower permit fees for pools and driveways in the city.
• the city's 2019 audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.