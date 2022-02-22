The City of Hoschton and the Town of Braselton were among the municipalities across the state that were awarded grant money for water and sewer infrastructure. The recipients were announced on Tuesday (Feb. 22) by the governor’s office.
Hoschton will receive a total of $2.4 million — $2 million for wastewater treatment and $400,000 for drinking water — while Braselton will receive $416,500.
The money was awarded to ensure that “communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems,” according to a press release.
“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” said Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “I want to thank the committee members for dedicating their time and expertise to help us make these awards as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget. I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development, and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”
