Magana-Albino arrest

Magana-Albino

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested a Lilburn man Thursday (May 11) for burglary and entering multiple vehicles in Hoschton. A home break-in in Hoschton followed two days later, and the suspect remains at large.

According to a JCSO Facebook post, Arturo Miguel Magana-Albino, 36, was booked Thursday on charges of burglary, three counts of entering automobiles, criminal attempt to commit a theft and loitering/prowling. Deputies responded to Regent Park where Magana-Albino was reportedly seen trespassing on multiple residents’ property and entering vehicles. They later discovered that Magana-Albino had also entered a carport. Deputies then located and arrested Magana-Albino.

