Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested a Lilburn man Thursday (May 11) for burglary and entering multiple vehicles in Hoschton. A home break-in in Hoschton followed two days later, and the suspect remains at large.
According to a JCSO Facebook post, Arturo Miguel Magana-Albino, 36, was booked Thursday on charges of burglary, three counts of entering automobiles, criminal attempt to commit a theft and loitering/prowling. Deputies responded to Regent Park where Magana-Albino was reportedly seen trespassing on multiple residents’ property and entering vehicles. They later discovered that Magana-Albino had also entered a carport. Deputies then located and arrested Magana-Albino.
Meanwhile, the JCSO is still searching for the suspect in the reported May 13 home break-in.
The JCSO wrote in a Facebook post that the suspect broke into the residence while the homeowner was home. The suspect reportedly fled after encountering the homeowner, who fired shots.
Deputies requested assistance from Barrow County Deputies with K-9s to locate the suspect, who was not found.
“I want to advise the citizens of Hoschton and all citizens of Jackson County to be mindful of their surroundings at all times,” Sheriff Janis Mangum wrote in the post. “There is evil in our society, and these incidents are prime examples of that evil.”
The JCSO asks residents to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 706-367-8718 or the JCSO anonymous tip line at 706-367-3784 to report suspicious activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.