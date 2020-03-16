The City of Hoschton is making some changes to its operations, amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
City Hall staff will be available via phone and email during the normal business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but the doors will remain closed.
Utility payments can be made online at www.cityofhoschton.com or placed in the black drop box in front of city hall.
If you have questions regarding your water payment, need to establish a new water service or need trash information, contact kbutler@cityofhoschton.com or call the office at 706-654-3034 during business hours. In the case of a water emergency please contact bday@cityofhoschton.com.
Permits can be called in ahead of time at 706-654-3034 to schedule pick-ups and drop offs at the front door of City Hall. Additional permit questions can be sent via email to kbutler@cityofhoschton.com.
Any questions concerning train depot rentals, open records requests or events can be emailed to info@cityofhoschton.com.
Business license or any other general questions or concerns regarding the City of Hoschton, please email jkidd@cityofhoschton.com.
"Thank you for all of the Hands On Nashville donations we have already received," city leaders state. "At this time the City of Hoschton will no longer take donations in office but we do encourage you to visit www.hon.com to continue to help those affected by this tragedy.
"The City of Hoschton appreciates your support and flexibility during this time of uncertainty. Updates on upcoming events and any new changes to daily protocol will be posted on the city website and Facebook."
