Hoschton city leaders have awarded a design bid for a proposed park on a seven-acre tract fronting Mulberry, White and Broad streets.

On Monday (April 17), the city council chose Engineering Management, Inc. (EMI), with a low bid of $15,290, over two other firms vying to provide park designs for the city.

