Hoschton city leaders have awarded a design bid for a proposed park on a seven-acre tract fronting Mulberry, White and Broad streets.
On Monday (April 17), the city council chose Engineering Management, Inc. (EMI), with a low bid of $15,290, over two other firms vying to provide park designs for the city.
Jerry Hood of EMI said the firm would produce a conceptual plan allowing the city to seek grant funds for the park. Hood said EMI would work with Brewer Engineering to create the designs.
“Our main goal is to get input from you and do a good concept plan and try to get that done by about the middle of May if you want to go for DNR (Department of Natural Resources) funding,” Hood told the city council at its April 13 work session. “They do have a nice pot of money this year.”
He said the DNR offers a 50% matching grant of up to $500,000. Hood said the city won’t know if it is a candidate for full funding until February 2024.
“Our idea was to get a good concept plan, then you’ve got all summer to work the details out,” Hood said.
EMI’s bid was considerably less than its two competitors, WA Engineering and WLA Studio, as the services of each differed.
The scope of WA Engineering's work was described as “turn key,” providing design, planning, landscape architecture, site development engineering, permitting and bid and construction administration for $103,000. WLA Studio would provide a master plan for $27,000.
As park planning now moves forward, Hoschton leaders look to divide the park project into three phases: trails, a playground and an amphitheater.
According to City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison, the city hopes to complete the walking trails this year with money already in the city budget. She said the entire park would be a two-to-three-year project.
