Officials from Hoschton Baptist Church said the sale of church property to the West Jackson Fire Department for a future fire station is still under consideration.

The Braselton News reported the sale of the land following coverage of an Aug. 22 West Jackson Fire Board meeting, during which the board voted unanimously to approve the purchase of up to seven acres on Sam Freeman Rd. from the church.

