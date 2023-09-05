Officials from Hoschton Baptist Church said the sale of church property to the West Jackson Fire Department for a future fire station is still under consideration.
The Braselton News reported the sale of the land following coverage of an Aug. 22 West Jackson Fire Board meeting, during which the board voted unanimously to approve the purchase of up to seven acres on Sam Freeman Rd. from the church.
But church officials said the land has not been sold, pointing to a Sept. 10 conference during which the Hoschton Baptist Church Strategic Planning Committee will present the fire department’s offer to the church membership for a vote.
The church issued the following statement:
“In March, Chief Ben Stephens with the West Jackson Fire Department, contacted the church regarding their interest in purchasing approximately six acres of property for construction of a new fire station. After several months, in late August, the WJFD Board submitted an official ‘Letter of Intent’ which will be presented to the church membership for discussion and consideration on Sept. 10 at a special called conference.
“Until then, we cannot provide any additional information regarding this matter.”
The West Jackson Fire Department is seeking land to construct its third fire station, which would be larger than the department’s Station No. 2 on Ednaville Rd. and house the department’s training facility. Plans call for space to allow for potential collaborations with Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
